Fun-sized and great for medicating anywhere on the go! Full spectrum RSO infused drink mixers/ shots made from real, fresh fruit & organic sweetener. Simply mix with water (sparkling or still), your favorite beverage, or mix up one of our signature cannabis cocktails. Dose accurately and with confidence, regardless of tolerance. VEGAN - GLUTEN FREE - SOY FREE - NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS - NO FOOD COLORING - NO B.S.