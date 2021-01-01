About this product
Distillate originates from crude oil that is carefully extracted utilizing hydrocarbon extraction. The crude oil is triple winterized before being expertly distilled, which produces a clear and purified oil without flavor or aroma. Finally, we reintroduce cannabis derived terpenes in a ratio that’s sure to bring joy to your taste buds.
Product Highlights:
-Cannabis-Derived Terpenes
-Broad Spectrum
Product Highlights:
-Cannabis-Derived Terpenes
-Broad Spectrum
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.