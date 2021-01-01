About this product
A high terpene, full spectrum extract that mirrors the taste and aroma of our favorite living plants. Sauce is a patient favorite and provides the entourage effect. During the crystallization process, THCa and terpenes naturally separate. This allows our lab technicians to formulate a balanced terpene fraction that includes naturally occurring micro-crystals, bringing a burst of fresh essence directly from our garden to your local dispensary.
Product Highlights:
-Highest ratio of cannabis-derived terpenes
-Full Spectrum
-Made from fresh frozen flower
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.