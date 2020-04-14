Mac 1
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Mac 1 effects
Reported by real people like you
129 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
24% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!