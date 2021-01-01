The Pax Era Collection is the perfect marriage of design and user experience.

Stylish, discreet, and technology-forward, this system is light-weight and button-free, with instant heat up and cool down capability. It turns on with a finger tap, adjusts vapor production based on the strength of pull and comes with a long-lasting, rechargeable UL-certified battery.



The Pax Smart Pods are made exclusively for our pens. Filled with The Standard’s top-shelf oils, these special pods easily pop in and out are lockable to keep your pen safe and secure, and are dosable with the help of The Pax desktop and /or phone app.



Product Highlights:

-Cannabis Derived Terpenes

-Uncut Oil

-Temperature Control