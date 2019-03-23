Pheno 51 Disposable Vape Pen 0.5g
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pheno 51 effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
