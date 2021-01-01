About this product
This CO2 extract is triple winterized ensuring a high-quality oil free of all fats, waxes, and lipids. It's then blended with our favorite in-house cannabis-derived terpenes, resulting in a smooth, full-flavored, full-bodied vapor profile.
Product Highlights:
-Cannabis-Derived Terpenes
-Full Spectrum
About this brand
Standard Wellness
At Standard Wellness, our mission is to create a new standard in the medical marijuana industry for quality, care, innovation, and education. We’re committed to a research-driven, patient-centric approach, and we will work to have a lasting, positive impact on our community. In all that we do, we are mindful, innovative, positive, passionate, and proud.