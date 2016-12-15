Loading…
Logo for the brand Standard Wellness

Standard Wellness

Sojay Haze Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

Sojay Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
91 people told us about effects:
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
27% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!