Stanky Vapes Key Fob Vape Battery features a universal 510 threaded connection with built in USB charger. It is embedded with a powerful 350mAh lithium battery, and is variable voltage with 3 different heat settings.



With general use, the battery is powerful enough to stay charged for two or three days. Stanky Vapes Key Fob has a built in USB charging cable. Easy to recharge it in just about 4 hours. Connect the USB charger and the LED indicator will shine red to show charging has begun. The light will turn green when charging is complete.



Instructions For Use:



To start vaping, connect your cartridge to the Stanky Key Fob vaporizer, press the power button on the side of the device 5 times within 2 seconds to turn the device ON or OFF. Once the device is on, just press and hold the power button down to begin heating your cartridge. You can change between the three setting by pressing the button 3 times quickly. After about 12 seconds of continuous heating the Stanky Key FOB Vape Battery will automatically cut power off to your atomizer to prevent over-heating/damage.



Use the key ring on the bottom of the device for your convenience.



Get special attention with the concealable Stanky Vapes Key Fob Battery today!



Please note this listing is for the Stanky Key Fob Vape Battery only, any atomizers/cartridges do not come included with this device.