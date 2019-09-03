The Stanky Stylus is the real deal! It has a premium Class A battery core and is automatic, or puff activated. The Stanky Stylus will work with nearly all cartridges on the market. It has been tested with over 40 brands and works great with all of them, with the exception of the Itsuwa Amigo (Rove and EvoLab) and V Lines. It also features our signature green light on the end when you puff on it.



PRODUCT DETAILS/MAIN FEATURES:



Stanky Stylus Battery Pen Plus USB Charger – 510 Thread Compatible



Convenient Standby Mode: The battery remains in stand by mode when not in use



Easy Charging Process: The charger LED will glow red while charging. The charger LED will turn green when the battery is fully charged



280mah capacity & Working voltage: 3.7v



Convenient USB Charger-Plug & Charge Fast



Portable size makes it ideal & travel friendly



Lightweight & pocket friendly



Stylus: The rubber tip of the battery functions as a stylus for electronic touch screen devices



LED Light Indicator: A LED located at the bottom of the battery will glow GREEN when you engage



Low Battery Indicator: The LED will flash 10 times when the battery is low