THIS IS THE LATEST AND GREATEST IN CERAMIC CARTRIDGES! Pack of 5 or 10
This is the best vape cartridge on the market! With 4 X 1.5mm holes, these are specially designed for thick oil. The tank is built of high quality materials in a way so that it does not waste the content and keeps it stable in its glass tube.
This contains no THC or CBD; the tanks are EMPTY
Due to safety and medical reasons, used items cannot be returned.
NOT compatible with Stanky Stylus; All other Stanky Batteries are compatible.
Specifications:
– pyrex glass tube tank
– 0.5ml
– 11mm diameter
– 1.6 ohm coil
– 510 thread
– top airflow technology
– 360 degree no leaking
