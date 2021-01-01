THIS IS THE LATEST AND GREATEST IN CERAMIC CARTRIDGES! Pack of 5 or 10



This is the best vape cartridge on the market! With 4 X 1.5mm holes, these are specially designed for thick oil. The tank is built of high quality materials in a way so that it does not waste the content and keeps it stable in its glass tube.



This contains no THC or CBD; the tanks are EMPTY

Due to safety and medical reasons, used items cannot be returned.

NOT compatible with Stanky Stylus; All other Stanky Batteries are compatible.

Specifications:



– pyrex glass tube tank



– 0.5ml



– 11mm diameter



– 1.6 ohm coil



– 510 thread



– top airflow technology



– 360 degree no leaking