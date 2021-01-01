Stash Lab Technologies
10" Bubble Base Bong with Colored Downstem
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Width: 3.5 inches
- Female joint
- Bubble chamber
- Clear glass
- Removable downstem
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Deep bowl
- 45 degree joint
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Choice of downstem color
- Height: 10 inches
- Joint size: 14mm
- Width: 3.5 inches
- Female joint
- Bubble chamber
- Clear glass
- Removable downstem
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Deep bowl
- 45 degree joint
- Scientific glass
- Thick glass
- Choice of downstem color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!