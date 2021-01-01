Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 10 inches
- Diameter: 4 inches base
- 10 inches straight tube
- 3-pinch ice catcher design
- 1.5 inches inner tubing
- Grommet style joint
- 3.25" length slide
- Hefty 8mm thick glass construction
- Matching pinch-style bowl
- Raked colored glass accents on base and tubing
- Clear glass
- 45 degree Joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Fixed downstem
- Rubber grommet
- Choice of color
