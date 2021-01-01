Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

12" Horokubiya Wig Wag UFO to Double Disc Perc Bong

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 12 inches
- Width: 4 inches base
- 90 degrees joint
- Ufo disc perc
- Male joint
- Thick Clear glass
- Bent Neck
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Wig wag coloring
- 14mm Female Bowl Included
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!