About this product

Introducing the stylish and stunning smoked glass water pipe, a limited edition series. This freestanding beaker is the main attraction for any smokers stash. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its eight-slit diffused downstem assures premium filtration. Additionally, you'll be able to cool down the smoke perfectly when using the built-in ice restriction.



The pipe has a flashy exterior, marked by a limited edition red Rise Up along the beaker's neck. Handmade using the highest quality borosilicate glass, its highly durable and built to last.



Highlights:



- ﻿Height: 12.5 inches

- Joint size: 14mm female

- Base Diameter: 5 inches

- Limited edition Rise Up pipe

- Hand blown borosilicate glass

- Eight-slit diffused downstem

- Angled collar pullout bowl

- Ice catcher

- Elegant & sleek smoked glass

- Declared CO2 neutral product