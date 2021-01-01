About this product
Introducing the stylish and stunning smoked glass water pipe, a limited edition series. This freestanding beaker is the main attraction for any smokers stash. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its eight-slit diffused downstem assures premium filtration. Additionally, you'll be able to cool down the smoke perfectly when using the built-in ice restriction.
The pipe has a flashy exterior, marked by a limited edition red Rise Up along the beaker's neck. Handmade using the highest quality borosilicate glass, its highly durable and built to last.
Highlights:
- Height: 12.5 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Base Diameter: 5 inches
- Limited edition Rise Up pipe
- Hand blown borosilicate glass
- Eight-slit diffused downstem
- Angled collar pullout bowl
- Ice catcher
- Elegant & sleek smoked glass
- Declared CO2 neutral product
