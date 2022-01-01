About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 14 inches
- Joint size: 14mm female
- Base Diameter: 4 inches
- 45° Joint
- Matching 14mm Male Bowl
- Removable Downstem
- Ufo Perc
- Thick Glass
- Deep Bowl
- Flared Mouthpiece
- Ice Catcher
- Beaker
- Elegant smoked glass
- Clear Glass
- Choice Of Color
