Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

16.5" Double Inset Honeycomb to UFO Perc Bong w/ Ice Catcher

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:
- Height: 16.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm male
- 90 degree joint
- Straight tube
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Dewar's joint
- Ice catcher
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Inset perc
- Ufo perc
- Thick glass
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!