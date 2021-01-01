About this product

Don't be fooled by the portability of this piece, it sure is a heavy hitter. This 4.5 inch pipe sports beautiful striping on thick colored glass. In addition to a sleek design, the artistic addition of the glass beads fits comfortably in your hand. Blown in Savannah Georgia, this work of art is a great piece to add some jazz to your puff.



Highlights:



- 4.5 inch measured pipe

- Glass marble side texture

- Colored glass

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Intricate frit amp design

- Handmade in the USA

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!