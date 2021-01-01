About this product
The preferred portable travel piece, Marley Natural has placed their mark on the one-hitter pipe. This pipe is part of the limited edition Rise Up collection. Made from the highest quality smoked borosilicate glass, this pipe is a great travel companion!
Highlights:
- Dimensions: 4.53" L x 3.15" W x 2.56" D
- Limited edition Rise Up pipe
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- Ash catch
- Sleek design smoked glass
- Large volume for multiple draws
- Travel-ready
- Discreet
- Simple cleaning instructions provided
- Heat-resistant glass
Cleaning Directions:
Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
