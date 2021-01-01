About this product

The classic spoon pipe has been reinvented with beautiful coloring and is accentuated with a silver and gold fume. Handmade in the U.S., each hand pipe is finely detailed by a skilled glassblower who treats the glass with small particles of silver and gold to give it a unique look. Additionally, over time the pipe will change an assortment of colors as the glass is heated and cooled, giving the piece another level of appeal.



At a moderate 5 inches in length, this pipe has been designed with portability and durability in mind. Using only top quality borosilicate glass, you can be sure to take this pipe with you wherever your travels take you!



Highlights:



- ﻿Inside-out color changing pipe

- Silver fumed

- Gold fumed

- Rose gold colored glass

- Measured 5 inch length

- Carb hole on left side

- High quality borosilicate glass

- Handmade in the USA

- Worked glass

- Clear cane

- Travel ready