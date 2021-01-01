About this product

Sophisticated smoking just took on a whole new meaning. Stand out from the rest with this expertly crafted smoked glass spoon. This custom designed piece combines a seamless balance of quality and durability. The beautifully rounded stem and heat resistant glass bowl allow for consistent draws, creating an exceptionally smooth smoking experience.



Highlights:



- Dimensions: 7.28" L x 4.53" W x 2.95" D

- Limited edition Rise Up pipe

- Deep bowl

- Heat resistance glass bowl

- High-quality borosilicate glass

- Elegant & sleek smoked glass

- Carb hole on the left side

- Ergonomic mouthpiece

- Smoke swirls for cooling action

- Simple cleaning instructions provided



Cleaning Directions:

Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.