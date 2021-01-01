About this product

When it comes to smoking, finding that amazing piece that performs well and looks great is no easy task. Lucky for you, we found a pipe that fits the role. A uniquely distinctive design, this steamroller is highlighted by its rounded ergonomic mouthpiece and hand-blown smoked glass body.



This handheld piece packs a powerful draw, sure to complement and accentuate your herbing ritual. Included is a convenient roll-stopper to prevent messy accidents and devastating falls. Additionally, this steamroller has a "thumb-press" bowl to make packing your desired amount an easy experience.



Highlights:



- Dimensions: 8.47" L x 3.54" W x 2.56" D

- Limited edition Rise Up pipe

- High-quality borosilicate glass

- "Thumb-press" bowl

- Sleek design smoked glass

- Large volume draws

- Roll stopper to prevent spills

- Travel-ready

- Simple cleaning instructions provided

- Heat-resistant glass



Cleaning Directions:

Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.