About this product
When it comes to smoking, finding that amazing piece that performs well and looks great is no easy task. Lucky for you, we found a pipe that fits the role. A uniquely distinctive design, this steamroller is highlighted by its rounded ergonomic mouthpiece and hand-blown smoked glass body.
This handheld piece packs a powerful draw, sure to complement and accentuate your herbing ritual. Included is a convenient roll-stopper to prevent messy accidents and devastating falls. Additionally, this steamroller has a "thumb-press" bowl to make packing your desired amount an easy experience.
Highlights:
- Dimensions: 8.47" L x 3.54" W x 2.56" D
- Limited edition Rise Up pipe
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- "Thumb-press" bowl
- Sleek design smoked glass
- Large volume draws
- Roll stopper to prevent spills
- Travel-ready
- Simple cleaning instructions provided
- Heat-resistant glass
Cleaning Directions:
Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
This handheld piece packs a powerful draw, sure to complement and accentuate your herbing ritual. Included is a convenient roll-stopper to prevent messy accidents and devastating falls. Additionally, this steamroller has a "thumb-press" bowl to make packing your desired amount an easy experience.
Highlights:
- Dimensions: 8.47" L x 3.54" W x 2.56" D
- Limited edition Rise Up pipe
- High-quality borosilicate glass
- "Thumb-press" bowl
- Sleek design smoked glass
- Large volume draws
- Roll stopper to prevent spills
- Travel-ready
- Simple cleaning instructions provided
- Heat-resistant glass
Cleaning Directions:
Place glass components in a plastic bag containing 8 oz. of 91% isopropyl alcohol and 2 oz. of table salt. Shake vigorously for approximately 2 minutes. A quick pass with a nylon brush will loosen any remaining residue. Rinse in warm water.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!