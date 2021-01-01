Loading…
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

9" Stereo Matrix to UFO Perc Dab Rig w/ Color Accents

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 9 inches
- Joint size: 14mm male
- Base: 4 inches
- 90 degree joint
- Bent neck
- Black lipped mouthpiece and base
- Dual chamber
- Dual perc bubbler
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Stereo matrix perc
- Ufo perc
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!