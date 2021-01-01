Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Dimensions: 3" (L) x 3/4" (W) x 5/8" (H)
- Can be used with or without a 5/8" screen
- Swivel lid prevents spills
- Nickel plated brass bowl
- Winding design visible airway
- Domestic hardwood composition
- Removable cover for easy cleaning
- Proudly made in the USA
- Polycarbonate insert removes for easy cleaning
- Monkey pipe logo engraved
- Pocket-sized
- For dry herbs
- Choice of wood finish
- Dimensions: 3" (L) x 3/4" (W) x 5/8" (H)
- Can be used with or without a 5/8" screen
- Swivel lid prevents spills
- Nickel plated brass bowl
- Winding design visible airway
- Domestic hardwood composition
- Removable cover for easy cleaning
- Proudly made in the USA
- Polycarbonate insert removes for easy cleaning
- Monkey pipe logo engraved
- Pocket-sized
- For dry herbs
- Choice of wood finish
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!