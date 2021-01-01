Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
This silicone pipe is certainly not your ordinary bubbler. Included is a built in hidden stash jar, an aluminum poker tool, and a high quality inlaid glass bowl. Most importantly, the bubbler has a removable top with a fixed downstem, making it easy to clean and add water. On top of all that, the indestructible design is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty. Collect all 8 different colors!
Highlights:
- Built in secret stash compartment
- Stainless steel poker tool
- Platinum Cured Silicone Body and Stem Cap
- Removable top with fixed downstem
- 4 sidewall facing holes
- Lifetime warranty
- Removable borosilicate glass bowl
- 8 unique color patterns
- Easy to clean
- Indestructible medical grade silicone
- Carb hole
