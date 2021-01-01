About this product

The portable, 2.3" diameter, black walnut herb grinder is a perfect fit for an afternoon sesh. Represent yourself as a sophisticated smoker everywhere you go, this four piece grinder easily slips into your pocket or purse.



The magnetically attached top section contains 32 precisely positioned directional anodized aluminum cutting blades. The pollen collector has a removable screen and twist-off base to avoid spills.



Highlights:



- High quality black walnut wood locally sourced in North America

- Rustic motif, sleek design

- 32 anodized aluminum cutting blades

- Powerful magnets

- 4-Piece & 2.3" diameter

- Pollen collector with a removable screen

- Travel ready