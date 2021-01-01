Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Discrete & portable on-the-go pipe
- Includes slider for easy product loading and ashing
- Helps keep your stash lit/wind resistant
- Multicolor purchasing options
- Sesh Supply insignia included on every piece
- Cost-effective, durable, highly convenient
- Flared mouthpiece
- Gold decal
- Handheld
- Branded Glass
- Colored Glass
- Clear Glass
Introducing the portable "Sesh Slider", an on-the-go glass blunt with a built-in slide mechanism for simple ashing and loading. The glass blunt functions similar to a chillum, however, it can hold up to 1.5 grams of your favorite dry herb, much more than a typical chillum. Pull back the inner glass tube to set the desired amount of herb, and push the tube in to ash.
