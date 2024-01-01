Jealousy

by Stash Mountain
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
There's a reason Jealousy was the standout Strain of the Year for 2023! It's not every day you find an indica-dominant hybrid like this one, that seamlessly blends calming effects with a clear-headed buzz. Thanks to its Gelato 41 and Sherbert lineage, Jealousy delivers a comforting full-body high without the heavy couch-lock feeling. Dive into its delicious dessert-like flavor, featuring hints of earth and fruit, as you kick back and unwind stress-free. Jealousy: where relaxation meets euphoria, and every hit brings blissful satisfaction.

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Stash Mountain
Nestled amidst the hills of southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a cherished family-run craft cannabis farm. Known for it’s distinctive cultivation approach and an unwavering commitment to quality that shines through in every aspect of their operation. Stash Mountain utilizes a diverse range of cultivation methods, including cutting edge indoor facilities and an expansive outdoor farm.
What truly sets Stash Mountain apart is the relentless dedication to crafting unforgettable cannabis flower. Their notable bud tells a story of passion and expertise sure to captivate and redefine the Oregon cannabis market.
Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, Stash Mountain's flower promises a journey through the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of cannabis culture.

