Located in the hills of Southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a family-run cannabis farm built on decades of cultivation expertise. With indoor, greenhouse, and sungrown tiers, we blend innovative techniques with a legacy of quality to produce cannabis that’s fresh, consistent, and unforgettable.



Whether it’s your first toke or part of your daily ritual, our flower is here to elevate your experience. We take pride in delivering cannabis that’s clean, flavorful, and crafted to stand out.



As generational cultivators rooted in legacy cannabis culture, we’re driven by passion and a commitment to excellence. This dedication has earned us 2nd place at the OG Invitational Cup 2024 and 2nd place at the Oregon Grower’s Cup 2024—a testament to our relentless pursuit of greatness.

