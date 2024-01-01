Purple Churro

by Stash Mountain
This Cinnamon Horchata/Apples and Bananas cross has a potent high, so plan accordingly. Definitely a Must try for indica lovers. This is the one if you're looking for something tasty with a euphoric head high and a relaxing of the muscles. Use this strain for cramps, insomnia, appetite, and Body pain.

Stash Mountain
Nestled amidst the hills of southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a cherished family-run craft cannabis farm. Known for it’s distinctive cultivation approach and an unwavering commitment to quality that shines through in every aspect of their operation. Stash Mountain utilizes a diverse range of cultivation methods, including cutting edge indoor facilities and an expansive outdoor farm.
What truly sets Stash Mountain apart is the relentless dedication to crafting unforgettable cannabis flower. Their notable bud tells a story of passion and expertise sure to captivate and redefine the Oregon cannabis market.
Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, Stash Mountain's flower promises a journey through the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of cannabis culture.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 10224576227
