It's buds are dense, colorful, and packed with resin, promising a potent experience. Brace yourself for a spicy, Chem-like flavor profile with hints of earthiness and gas that linger long after exhale. This strain doesn't play around - it hits hard with a euphoric rush followed by deep relaxation, perfect for unwinding after a tough day.
Nestled amidst the hills of southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a cherished family-run craft cannabis farm. Known for it’s distinctive cultivation approach and an unwavering commitment to quality that shines through in every aspect of their operation. Stash Mountain utilizes a diverse range of cultivation methods, including cutting edge indoor facilities and an expansive outdoor farm. What truly sets Stash Mountain apart is the relentless dedication to crafting unforgettable cannabis flower. Their notable bud tells a story of passion and expertise sure to captivate and redefine the Oregon cannabis market. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, Stash Mountain's flower promises a journey through the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of cannabis culture.