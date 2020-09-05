Sterling Gold Extracts
Han Solo Burger BHO 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Han Solo Burger effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
31% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
18% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
12% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!