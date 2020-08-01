About this strain
Home of the Burger genetics, Skunk House Genetics bred Han Solo Burger by crossing GMO Cookies and Larry OG. Offering a savory, funky, and spicy terpene profile, this strain not only tastes delicious but also looks beautiful with green and purple hues alongside gigantic stinky trichomes. Its potent high will tame any inability to relax.
Han Solo Burger effects
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
