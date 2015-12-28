Loading…
Headbanger Live Resin 1g

by Sterling Gold Extracts
HybridTHC 21%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Headbanger
Headbanger

Headbanger, also known as "Headbanger Kush," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and the winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. Headbanger is made from a cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

Headbanger effects

Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
