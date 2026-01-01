About this product
The Bandon Gold STICKS infused 5-pack rolls five .5g dogwalker cones of watermelon, strawberry, and smooth cream. Hybrid — balanced enough to go either direction. Easy smoke for wherever the day lands.
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About this product
The Bandon Gold STICKS infused 5-pack rolls five .5g dogwalker cones of watermelon, strawberry, and smooth cream. Hybrid — balanced enough to go either direction. Easy smoke for wherever the day lands.
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About this brand
STICKS
STICKS has been stocking dispensary shelves since 2016 - and is Oregon's favorite preroll for a reason. With more than 7 million joints sold, we're focused on one thing: Consistency. While most brands chase hot strains and trends, STICKS is focused on one thing: consistency you can count on. Your favorite flavors from STICKS Infused, STICKS Vape and STICKS Gummies are all rooted in the classics, and locally inspired.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-10234298D33
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