About this product
Short fuse, big spark, and flavor that explodes. Atomic Thunder Pop is the hybrid cartridge from STICKS that brings the heat with a high contrast terpene profile designed to demand attention. This high potency vape pen combines premium THC distillate with botanical terpenes that hit hard and fast.
The terpene blend cracks open with sharp lime—aggressive, bright, and immediately attention-grabbing. Sweet cherry provides the core, a dense sweetness that anchors the experience. Raspberry adds gritty texture to the mix, creating a layered complexity that reveals new notes with every draw.
This is a volatile combination in the best possible way. The flavors compete and complement, creating tension that keeps the palate engaged. Nothing about Atomic Thunder Pop is subtle—it's built for those who want their vape experience to make a statement.
Every draw delivers clean, flavorful vapor thanks to the refined distillate, and the 510 thread compatibility means this cartridge works with any standard battery in your collection. Lab-tested for quality, Atomic Thunder Pop maintains the premium standards that define STICKS.
Named for the explosive experience it delivers, this hybrid cartridge captures pure energy in cart form. Bold, bright, and unapologetically intense—Atomic Thunder Pop is for those moments when you want flavor that matches your energy. Light it up and let it spark.
The terpene blend cracks open with sharp lime—aggressive, bright, and immediately attention-grabbing. Sweet cherry provides the core, a dense sweetness that anchors the experience. Raspberry adds gritty texture to the mix, creating a layered complexity that reveals new notes with every draw.
This is a volatile combination in the best possible way. The flavors compete and complement, creating tension that keeps the palate engaged. Nothing about Atomic Thunder Pop is subtle—it's built for those who want their vape experience to make a statement.
Every draw delivers clean, flavorful vapor thanks to the refined distillate, and the 510 thread compatibility means this cartridge works with any standard battery in your collection. Lab-tested for quality, Atomic Thunder Pop maintains the premium standards that define STICKS.
Named for the explosive experience it delivers, this hybrid cartridge captures pure energy in cart form. Bold, bright, and unapologetically intense—Atomic Thunder Pop is for those moments when you want flavor that matches your energy. Light it up and let it spark.
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About this product
Short fuse, big spark, and flavor that explodes. Atomic Thunder Pop is the hybrid cartridge from STICKS that brings the heat with a high contrast terpene profile designed to demand attention. This high potency vape pen combines premium THC distillate with botanical terpenes that hit hard and fast.
The terpene blend cracks open with sharp lime—aggressive, bright, and immediately attention-grabbing. Sweet cherry provides the core, a dense sweetness that anchors the experience. Raspberry adds gritty texture to the mix, creating a layered complexity that reveals new notes with every draw.
This is a volatile combination in the best possible way. The flavors compete and complement, creating tension that keeps the palate engaged. Nothing about Atomic Thunder Pop is subtle—it's built for those who want their vape experience to make a statement.
Every draw delivers clean, flavorful vapor thanks to the refined distillate, and the 510 thread compatibility means this cartridge works with any standard battery in your collection. Lab-tested for quality, Atomic Thunder Pop maintains the premium standards that define STICKS.
Named for the explosive experience it delivers, this hybrid cartridge captures pure energy in cart form. Bold, bright, and unapologetically intense—Atomic Thunder Pop is for those moments when you want flavor that matches your energy. Light it up and let it spark.
The terpene blend cracks open with sharp lime—aggressive, bright, and immediately attention-grabbing. Sweet cherry provides the core, a dense sweetness that anchors the experience. Raspberry adds gritty texture to the mix, creating a layered complexity that reveals new notes with every draw.
This is a volatile combination in the best possible way. The flavors compete and complement, creating tension that keeps the palate engaged. Nothing about Atomic Thunder Pop is subtle—it's built for those who want their vape experience to make a statement.
Every draw delivers clean, flavorful vapor thanks to the refined distillate, and the 510 thread compatibility means this cartridge works with any standard battery in your collection. Lab-tested for quality, Atomic Thunder Pop maintains the premium standards that define STICKS.
Named for the explosive experience it delivers, this hybrid cartridge captures pure energy in cart form. Bold, bright, and unapologetically intense—Atomic Thunder Pop is for those moments when you want flavor that matches your energy. Light it up and let it spark.
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About this brand
STICKS
STICKS has been stocking dispensary shelves since 2016 - and is Oregon's favorite preroll for a reason. With more than 7 million joints sold, we're focused on one thing: Consistency. While most brands chase hot strains and trends, STICKS is focused on one thing: consistency you can count on. Your favorite flavors from STICKS Infused, STICKS Vape and STICKS Gummies are all rooted in the classics, and locally inspired.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-10234298D33
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