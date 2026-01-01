Bandon Gold - the hybrid cartridge that brings the easy, breezy energy of Oregon's coastline to wherever you are. This vape pen features high potency THC distillate infused with a refreshing terpene blend that tastes like summer and hits like vacation.



The botanical terpenes roll in with a clean wash of watermelon—cool, hydrating, and immediately refreshing. Strawberry joins the mix, adding sweetness without weight. A creamy undertone rounds everything out, giving the profile a smooth, almost velvety quality that keeps drawing you back.



This is fruit done right: light, balanced, and never cloying. The flavor doesn't overpower—it enhances, making every draw feel like a moment of genuine pleasure. And the effects match that easy approach: energetic enough to keep you engaged, relaxed enough to keep you grounded. It's the rare hybrid that actually delivers balance.



The 510 thread cartridge fits any standard battery, making it convenient for on-the-go enjoyment. Premium distillate ensures each pull is clean, smooth, and full of flavor. Lab-tested for quality, this cart maintains the consistency that defines the STICKS lineup.



Bandon Gold captures something special—that feeling of standing at the edge of the ocean, wind in your hair, completely present. Whether you're hitting the trails, hanging with friends, or just enjoying a quiet moment, this hybrid vape pen brings the coast to you.