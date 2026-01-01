About this product
Catch the coastal drift. Bandon Gold is the hybrid distillate infused preroll from STICKS bringing Oregon shoreline vibes wherever you happen to be. This flavor infused joint delivers a fruit burst tasting like summer vacation and hitting like the perfect escape.
Freshness isn't negotiable. Unlike other infused joints made with old flower that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That's how STICKS preserves the flavor explosion this profile deserves.
The potent formula pairs premium THC distillate with botanical terpenes crafting something genuinely refreshing. Watermelon washes in first—cool, hydrating, and instantly satisfying. Strawberry enters the mix, adding sweetness without heaviness. A creamy undertone ties everything together, giving the profile a smooth, almost velvety character that pulls you back.
This is fruit-forward executed properly: light, balanced, and never cloying. The infused preroll burns clean, letting every terpene note emerge as intended. Effects land that rare hybrid sweet spot—energetic enough for engagement, relaxed enough for presence.
Bandon Gold bottles something special about the Oregon coast: that sensation of standing at the edge of everything, fully present, completely easy. Whether you're actually near water or just wishing you were, this hybrid transports the vacation energy. Cool, creamy, and built for good times ahead.
Freshness isn't negotiable. Unlike other infused joints made with old flower that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That's how STICKS preserves the flavor explosion this profile deserves.
The potent formula pairs premium THC distillate with botanical terpenes crafting something genuinely refreshing. Watermelon washes in first—cool, hydrating, and instantly satisfying. Strawberry enters the mix, adding sweetness without heaviness. A creamy undertone ties everything together, giving the profile a smooth, almost velvety character that pulls you back.
This is fruit-forward executed properly: light, balanced, and never cloying. The infused preroll burns clean, letting every terpene note emerge as intended. Effects land that rare hybrid sweet spot—energetic enough for engagement, relaxed enough for presence.
Bandon Gold bottles something special about the Oregon coast: that sensation of standing at the edge of everything, fully present, completely easy. Whether you're actually near water or just wishing you were, this hybrid transports the vacation energy. Cool, creamy, and built for good times ahead.
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About this product
Catch the coastal drift. Bandon Gold is the hybrid distillate infused preroll from STICKS bringing Oregon shoreline vibes wherever you happen to be. This flavor infused joint delivers a fruit burst tasting like summer vacation and hitting like the perfect escape.
Freshness isn't negotiable. Unlike other infused joints made with old flower that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That's how STICKS preserves the flavor explosion this profile deserves.
The potent formula pairs premium THC distillate with botanical terpenes crafting something genuinely refreshing. Watermelon washes in first—cool, hydrating, and instantly satisfying. Strawberry enters the mix, adding sweetness without heaviness. A creamy undertone ties everything together, giving the profile a smooth, almost velvety character that pulls you back.
This is fruit-forward executed properly: light, balanced, and never cloying. The infused preroll burns clean, letting every terpene note emerge as intended. Effects land that rare hybrid sweet spot—energetic enough for engagement, relaxed enough for presence.
Bandon Gold bottles something special about the Oregon coast: that sensation of standing at the edge of everything, fully present, completely easy. Whether you're actually near water or just wishing you were, this hybrid transports the vacation energy. Cool, creamy, and built for good times ahead.
Freshness isn't negotiable. Unlike other infused joints made with old flower that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That's how STICKS preserves the flavor explosion this profile deserves.
The potent formula pairs premium THC distillate with botanical terpenes crafting something genuinely refreshing. Watermelon washes in first—cool, hydrating, and instantly satisfying. Strawberry enters the mix, adding sweetness without heaviness. A creamy undertone ties everything together, giving the profile a smooth, almost velvety character that pulls you back.
This is fruit-forward executed properly: light, balanced, and never cloying. The infused preroll burns clean, letting every terpene note emerge as intended. Effects land that rare hybrid sweet spot—energetic enough for engagement, relaxed enough for presence.
Bandon Gold bottles something special about the Oregon coast: that sensation of standing at the edge of everything, fully present, completely easy. Whether you're actually near water or just wishing you were, this hybrid transports the vacation energy. Cool, creamy, and built for good times ahead.
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About this brand
STICKS
STICKS has been stocking dispensary shelves since 2016 - and is Oregon's favorite preroll for a reason. With more than 7 million joints sold, we're focused on one thing: Consistency. While most brands chase hot strains and trends, STICKS is focused on one thing: consistency you can count on. Your favorite flavors from STICKS Infused, STICKS Vape and STICKS Gummies are all rooted in the classics, and locally inspired.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-10234298D33
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