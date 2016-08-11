Tart snap, sugary smooth, and a wake-up call wrapped in paper. Berry Belt is the sativa distillate infused preroll from STICKS delivering bold fruit flavor without hesitation. This high potency flavor infused joint cuts through the haze and gets you moving with a terpene profile thick with personality.



Reliability you can depend on. Unlike other infused joints packed with bad weed that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That dependability lets the botanical terpenes shine bright.



The taste burst opens sharp—sour lemon arrives first with an electric tartness jolting the senses awake. Wild raspberry follows, contributing berry depth and slight earthiness grounding the citrus bite. Then comes the reward: a heavy, sugary exhale smoothing everything out and keeping you reaching for another pull.



This is fruit-forward with an edge. The infused preroll delivers a complete flavor journey—opening with a bite and closing with a treat. Bold, tangy, and impossible to confuse with anything generic. The THC distillate ensures consistent potency throughout, while the sativa genetics keep energy elevated and momentum building.



Berry Belt exists for those mornings when coffee isn't enough, or afternoons needing a flavor-forward reset. Sharp, sweet, and loaded with the kind of taste demanding attention. This sativa demonstrates wake-up calls can taste incredible too. Spark one and get after it.