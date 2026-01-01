Toasted and tangy with a warm finish that stays with you. Crater Lake Cookies is the indica cartridge from STICKS that proves dessert flavors don't have to be one-note. This vape pen brings complexity to every draw with high potency THC distillate and a terpene profile that tells a story.



The botanical terpenes start savory—a crisp, toasted bread note that feels grounded and substantial. Then the sweetness arrives: caramelized fruit that adds richness and depth without overwhelming the palate. The strawberry finish lingers long after the exhale, settling in warm and satisfying like the final bite of something special.



This isn't your typical sweet cartridge. Crater Lake Cookies balances its flavors with intention, creating an experience that evolves with every pull. The calm effect takes hold gently, quieting the mental noise and easing tension. Happiness follows naturally, a subtle but persistent lift that makes everything feel a little lighter.



The 510 thread compatibility means this cart slides into your standard battery setup without any fuss. The premium distillate is lab-tested and refined for smoothness, delivering clean vapor and reliable performance throughout.



Named for one of Oregon's most stunning natural wonders, Crater Lake Cookies captures that same sense of depth and discovery. It's a cartridge for the end of the day, for those moments when you want flavor that goes beyond the ordinary and an effect that brings genuine peace.