Soft, fragrant, and wrapped in evening warmth. Forbidden Fruit is the hybrid cartridge from STICKS that captures the quiet magic of the day's final hours. This high potency vape pen combines premium THC distillate with botanical terpenes that create an experience as mysterious as its name suggests.



The terpene profile unfolds in layers—sweet citrus arrives first, bright but gentle, setting a welcoming tone. A floral haze follows, adding depth and complexity without overpowering. Fruity undertones linger throughout, creating a juicy foundation that ties everything together.



This is calm, warm, and evening-quiet. Like settling into the last light of the day when the world goes soft and everything slows down. The effects enhance that mood: calm washes over naturally, while rest follows close behind. It's the hybrid that actually delivers on the promise of balance.



Compatible with all standard 510 thread batteries, this cartridge fits seamlessly into your existing setup. The distillate is refined for smoothness, and every pull delivers clean, flavorful vapor. Lab-tested for purity and potency, Forbidden Fruit meets the quality standards STICKS is known for.



There's something alluring about this cartridge—a complexity that rewards attention, a flavor that invites exploration. Forbidden Fruit is for those twilight moments when you want to slow down and savor. Soft, fragrant, and genuinely special.