High noon vibes and clear skies ahead. Haystack Haze is the sativa cartridge that cuts through the morning fog and sets you up for a productive day. This STICKS vape pen features high potency THC distillate paired with a vibrant citrus terpene blend that wakes up every sense.



The botanical terpenes in this cart create a sharp, refreshing experience. Lemon leads the charge with a bright, almost electric quality, while lemongrass adds an herbal complexity that keeps things interesting. The finish rolls out with a smooth orange sweetness that balances the tartness and leaves the palate feeling clean.



This isn't a subtle experience—Haystack Haze demands attention. The creative effects hit early, sparking new ideas and fresh perspectives. Energy follows close behind, building into an uplifting wave that carries through for hours. It's the kind of cartridge you reach for when there's work to be done and inspiration to chase.



The 510 thread design means universal compatibility with your favorite battery, and the premium distillate ensures every pull is as smooth as the last. Lab-tested for quality and consistency, this cartridge delivers the reliability that STICKS is known for.



Haystack Haze isn't just a flavor—it's a mindset. For those moments when you need clarity, motivation, and a taste that keeps you coming back, this sativa vape pen has you covered. Vibrant, focused, and unapologetically bold.