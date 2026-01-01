Loud, lush, and absolutely unhinged in the best way. Jungle Juice is the hybrid vape pen from STICKS that throws subtlety out the window and delivers pure tropical chaos. This high potency cartridge features premium THC distillate paired with botanical terpenes that taste like summer gone beautifully sideways.



The terpene profile hits hard and fast—green grape snaps bright and tart, grabbing attention immediately. Juicy watermelon pours in heavy, adding weight and sweetness that fills the palate. Then kushy pine brings everything back down to earth, grounding the fruit explosion with an earthy, resinous finish.



This is fruit flavor turned up to eleven, balanced by enough complexity to keep things interesting. Every draw reveals something new, layers competing for attention in the most delicious way possible.



The effects lean into the indulgence: hunger arrives first, making everything taste better. Relaxation follows, settling into the body and slowing things down. Sleepy vibes round out the experience, making Jungle Juice the perfect late-night companion.



The 510 thread design provides universal compatibility with standard batteries, and the refined distillate ensures smooth, flavorful draws throughout. Lab-tested for quality, this hybrid maintains the premium standards that define STICKS.



For those nights when you want flavor that matches your mood—big, bold, and completely carefree—Jungle Juice delivers. Wild, tropical, and utterly satisfying.