Smooth, rich, and impossibly indulgent. Mango Gelato is the indica cartridge from STICKS that transforms your vape session into a late-night treat. This high potency vape pen features premium THC distillate infused with botanical terpenes that taste like dessert and feel like a warm embrace.



The terpene profile opens creamy and inviting—sweet mango dominates, ripe and mellow, hanging on the tongue with every exhale. The creaminess isn't just a hint; it's a full presence that adds richness and smoothness to the entire experience. The sweetness is balanced and intentional, indulgent without being overwhelming.



This is the cartridge equivalent of that perfect late-night snack after a long shift. Easy, slow, and deeply satisfying in the way only truly good things can be.



The effects match the vibe: giggly happiness arrives first, lifting spirits and lightening the mood. A relaxing wave follows, spreading through the body and melting away tension. It's the indica experience done right—present but peaceful, comfortable but conscious.



Compatible with all standard 510 thread batteries, this cart delivers consistent performance from start to finish. The distillate is lab-tested for purity, ensuring every draw is as smooth and flavorful as the last.



Mango Gelato isn't trying to impress—it's trying to satisfy. For those moments when you want sweetness that actually means something and effects that actually deliver, this indica vape pen is exactly what you're looking for.



