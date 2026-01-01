Clean cut and high octane. Mt Hood Magic brings the Pacific Northwest to every draw with this premium sativa cartridge from STICKS. Crafted with ultra-refined THC distillate and infused with expertly blended botanical terpenes, this high potency vape pen cartridge delivers an experience as crisp and invigorating as the mountain air itself.



The terpene profile opens with a bold punch of alpine pine that fills the senses, followed by a bright lemon zest that dances across the palate. The finish? A gassy kick that lingers and lets you know this cart means business. It's sharp, it's clean, and it's built for those who refuse to slow down.



Expect a creative surge that gets the ideas flowing, paired with an energetic lift that keeps you moving through whatever the day throws your way. The uplifted effect settles in smooth, making Mt Hood Magic the perfect companion for brainstorming sessions, creative projects, or powering through your to-do list with renewed focus.



This 510 thread cartridge pairs seamlessly with any standard battery, giving you premium quality without the hassle. The distillate is lab-tested for purity, ensuring a smooth, consistent draw every time. No fillers, no shortcuts—just clean vapor and bold flavor.



Whether you're chasing inspiration or just need that extra push to get through the grind, Mt Hood Magic delivers. Bright, sharp, and relentlessly smooth—this is Oregon energy in a cartridge.