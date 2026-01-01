Clean cut, high octane, and ready to elevate. Mt Hood Magic is the sativa infused preroll from STICKS that channels Pacific Northwest energy into every session. This potent distillate infused joint delivers a flavor explosion of alpine pine, bright lemon, and a gassy kick that announces itself and refuses to fade.



Unlike other infused joints made with last year's weed that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That's the STICKS difference, and you'll notice it from the first draw to the last.



The botanical terpenes craft a profile that's sharp and invigorating. Pine fills the nose first, crisp and clean like mountain air at elevation. Lemon bursts across the palate, bright and energizing. The gassy finish hangs around, adding depth and that unmistakable fuel edge that seasoned smokers chase.



Effects mirror the flavor's intensity: creative sparks fly immediately, ideas flowing without resistance. An uplifted mood takes hold, transforming ordinary moments into something memorable. This is the preroll you grab when there's work ahead, projects waiting, or adventures calling.



Premium THC distillate guarantees potency and consistency throughout, while the expertly blended terpenes deliver taste that actually registers. Mt Hood Magic is engineered for the grind—sharp, focused, and relentlessly smooth. Fire one up and get after it.