Straight from the patch and into your rotation. Oregon Strawberries is the sativa infused preroll from STICKS capturing authentic berry flavor the way nature grows it—deep, rich, and impossible to replicate artificially. This potent distillate infused joint delivers fruit-forward intensity tasting like summer in the Willamette Valley.



Authenticity demands freshness. Unlike other infused joints stuffed with last year's weed that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. That commitment to quality allows the botanical terpenes to deliver genuine strawberry character.



The terpene profile arrives with natural sweetness—no artificial candy notes anywhere. Ripe strawberry opens the experience, full-bodied and bursting with complexity only real fruit provides. A jammy richness follows, that preserved quality of berries picked at absolute peak. The sweetness is honest and earned, deep rather than superficial.



This flavor infused preroll tastes like what strawberry actually tastes like when executed correctly. Every pull delivers that dirt-grown authenticity, the character of fruit that originated somewhere real. The THC distillate ensures consistent potency throughout, while the sativa genetics maintain energy flow.



For those who grew up picking berries during Oregon summers, this is a time machine. For everyone else, it's an introduction to what strawberry can genuinely become. Sweet, jammy, and authentically crafted—Oregon Strawberries proves the simplest flavors create the biggest impact when they're handled with care.