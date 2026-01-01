Fuel up and roll out. PDX Diesel is the hybrid cartridge from STICKS that doesn't apologize for being intense. This high potency vape pen combines premium THC distillate with an aggressive terpene profile built for those who want their flavor bold and their effects undeniable.



The botanical terpenes open with a heavy gassy punch—raw, unapologetic, and immediately recognizable. But this isn't a one-dimensional diesel experience. Sharp sour grapefruit cuts through the fuel, fighting for dominance with every draw. Lime zest adds another layer of citrus aggression, creating a complex interplay where the sour notes battle against the diesel undertones.



It's fresh rain meeting fuel on hot pavement. It's aggressive, raw, and completely satisfying for those who appreciate an uncompromising flavor profile. The effects balance the intensity: happiness lifts the mood, relaxation softens the edges, and a gentle sleepy quality rounds out the experience when you're ready to call it a night.



This 510 thread cartridge delivers consistent performance with any compatible battery. The distillate is refined for smoothness, ensuring that even the boldest terpene profiles come through clean and clear. Lab-tested and quality-assured, PDX Diesel represents the STICKS commitment to excellence.



Named for the city that inspires it, this cartridge captures Portland's independent spirit—unconventional, bold, and genuinely original. PDX Diesel is for those who never wanted to blend in anyway.