About this product
Fuel up and roll out. PDX Diesel is the hybrid cartridge from STICKS that doesn't apologize for being intense. This high potency vape pen combines premium THC distillate with an aggressive terpene profile built for those who want their flavor bold and their effects undeniable.
The botanical terpenes open with a heavy gassy punch—raw, unapologetic, and immediately recognizable. But this isn't a one-dimensional diesel experience. Sharp sour grapefruit cuts through the fuel, fighting for dominance with every draw. Lime zest adds another layer of citrus aggression, creating a complex interplay where the sour notes battle against the diesel undertones.
It's fresh rain meeting fuel on hot pavement. It's aggressive, raw, and completely satisfying for those who appreciate an uncompromising flavor profile. The effects balance the intensity: happiness lifts the mood, relaxation softens the edges, and a gentle sleepy quality rounds out the experience when you're ready to call it a night.
This 510 thread cartridge delivers consistent performance with any compatible battery. The distillate is refined for smoothness, ensuring that even the boldest terpene profiles come through clean and clear. Lab-tested and quality-assured, PDX Diesel represents the STICKS commitment to excellence.
Named for the city that inspires it, this cartridge captures Portland's independent spirit—unconventional, bold, and genuinely original. PDX Diesel is for those who never wanted to blend in anyway.
The botanical terpenes open with a heavy gassy punch—raw, unapologetic, and immediately recognizable. But this isn't a one-dimensional diesel experience. Sharp sour grapefruit cuts through the fuel, fighting for dominance with every draw. Lime zest adds another layer of citrus aggression, creating a complex interplay where the sour notes battle against the diesel undertones.
It's fresh rain meeting fuel on hot pavement. It's aggressive, raw, and completely satisfying for those who appreciate an uncompromising flavor profile. The effects balance the intensity: happiness lifts the mood, relaxation softens the edges, and a gentle sleepy quality rounds out the experience when you're ready to call it a night.
This 510 thread cartridge delivers consistent performance with any compatible battery. The distillate is refined for smoothness, ensuring that even the boldest terpene profiles come through clean and clear. Lab-tested and quality-assured, PDX Diesel represents the STICKS commitment to excellence.
Named for the city that inspires it, this cartridge captures Portland's independent spirit—unconventional, bold, and genuinely original. PDX Diesel is for those who never wanted to blend in anyway.
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About this product
Fuel up and roll out. PDX Diesel is the hybrid cartridge from STICKS that doesn't apologize for being intense. This high potency vape pen combines premium THC distillate with an aggressive terpene profile built for those who want their flavor bold and their effects undeniable.
The botanical terpenes open with a heavy gassy punch—raw, unapologetic, and immediately recognizable. But this isn't a one-dimensional diesel experience. Sharp sour grapefruit cuts through the fuel, fighting for dominance with every draw. Lime zest adds another layer of citrus aggression, creating a complex interplay where the sour notes battle against the diesel undertones.
It's fresh rain meeting fuel on hot pavement. It's aggressive, raw, and completely satisfying for those who appreciate an uncompromising flavor profile. The effects balance the intensity: happiness lifts the mood, relaxation softens the edges, and a gentle sleepy quality rounds out the experience when you're ready to call it a night.
This 510 thread cartridge delivers consistent performance with any compatible battery. The distillate is refined for smoothness, ensuring that even the boldest terpene profiles come through clean and clear. Lab-tested and quality-assured, PDX Diesel represents the STICKS commitment to excellence.
Named for the city that inspires it, this cartridge captures Portland's independent spirit—unconventional, bold, and genuinely original. PDX Diesel is for those who never wanted to blend in anyway.
The botanical terpenes open with a heavy gassy punch—raw, unapologetic, and immediately recognizable. But this isn't a one-dimensional diesel experience. Sharp sour grapefruit cuts through the fuel, fighting for dominance with every draw. Lime zest adds another layer of citrus aggression, creating a complex interplay where the sour notes battle against the diesel undertones.
It's fresh rain meeting fuel on hot pavement. It's aggressive, raw, and completely satisfying for those who appreciate an uncompromising flavor profile. The effects balance the intensity: happiness lifts the mood, relaxation softens the edges, and a gentle sleepy quality rounds out the experience when you're ready to call it a night.
This 510 thread cartridge delivers consistent performance with any compatible battery. The distillate is refined for smoothness, ensuring that even the boldest terpene profiles come through clean and clear. Lab-tested and quality-assured, PDX Diesel represents the STICKS commitment to excellence.
Named for the city that inspires it, this cartridge captures Portland's independent spirit—unconventional, bold, and genuinely original. PDX Diesel is for those who never wanted to blend in anyway.
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About this brand
STICKS
STICKS has been stocking dispensary shelves since 2016 - and is Oregon's favorite preroll for a reason. With more than 7 million joints sold, we're focused on one thing: Consistency. While most brands chase hot strains and trends, STICKS is focused on one thing: consistency you can count on. Your favorite flavors from STICKS Infused, STICKS Vape and STICKS Gummies are all rooted in the classics, and locally inspired.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-10234298D33
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