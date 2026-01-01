Fuel up and roll out. PDX Diesel is the hybrid infused preroll from STICKS that makes no apologies for being intense. This high potency distillate infused joint delivers an aggressive terpene profile for those wanting their smoke bold and their effects unmistakable.



Engineered different. Unlike other infused joints packed with stale material that clog or run, our precision-milled infusions burn even and hit smooth every time—and are always fresh. Even the most complex flavor profiles deserve clean, reliable delivery.



The botanical terpenes open with a heavy gassy punch—raw, unapologetic, and instantly recognizable to anyone who respects classic diesel genetics. But there's more here. Sour grapefruit cuts through the fuel, sharp and demanding recognition. Lime zest stacks another citrus layer, creating a flavor explosion where sour notes battle diesel undertones for control.



This flavor infused preroll tastes like fuel meeting fresh rain on hot asphalt. It's aggressive, layered, and completely satisfying for those wanting more than fruit and candy profiles. The THC distillate delivers dependable potency, while the effects balance the intensity: happiness elevates mood, relaxation softens tension, and a gentle sleepy quality rounds everything out.



Named for the city that inspired it, PDX Diesel embodies Portland's independent spirit—unconventional, bold, and authentically original. This hybrid is for those who never wanted to blend in. Spark it up and make a statement.