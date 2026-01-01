Warm, fruit-bright, and easy like a golden hour drive. Rainbow Road is the sativa cartridge from STICKS that captures that perfect moment when the sun sits low and everything feels possible. This high potency vape pen features premium THC distillate infused with botanical terpenes that taste like a tropical daydream.



The terpene profile rolls in soft and inviting—mango and peach arrive first, sun-warmed and uncomplicated. There's nothing aggressive here, just pure fruit enjoyment. A clean slice of pineapple lifts the finish, adding brightness that keeps everything feeling fresh and elevated.



This is the taste of a slow walk down a country highway with nowhere specific to be. The calm effect settles in naturally, easing tension without dulling the senses. Happiness follows, a gentle but persistent lift that colors everything a little brighter.



Compatible with all standard 510 thread batteries, this cartridge delivers smooth, flavorful draws every time. The distillate is lab-tested for purity, ensuring the terpenes shine through without interference. Consistent quality comes standard with STICKS.



Rainbow Road isn't about intensity—it's about enjoyment. For those moments when you want to feel good without the fuss, when you want flavor that tastes like sunshine and effects that feel like peace, this sativa vape pen delivers. Easygoing, beautiful, and exactly what you need.